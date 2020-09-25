Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $58,000 Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of FHI opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

