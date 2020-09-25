Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $58,000 Investment in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 131.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 105.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSTC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

