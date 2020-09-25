Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stock Position Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,618,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,136.5% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,218,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

