Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $59,000 in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Onconova Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

