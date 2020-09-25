Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $59,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,081,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

