Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $59,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 174,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $250,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,263 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

