Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $64,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE CPK opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.