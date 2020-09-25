Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $65,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $110,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

