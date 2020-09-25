J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 7,500 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,572.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vector Group alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 7,500 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $76,125.00.

Vector Group stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vector Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.