Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 179 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nordson were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Man Group plc increased its stake in Nordson by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $208.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.