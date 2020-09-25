Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $66,000 in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $374,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,132,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,977 shares of company stock worth $18,934,584. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

