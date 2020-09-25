Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,248 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Orange by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in L Brands Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in L Brands Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in Inphi Co.
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in Inphi Co.
Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 5,561 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust
Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 5,561 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust
Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $58,000 Position in Federated Hermes Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $58,000 Position in Federated Hermes Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report