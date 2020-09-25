Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,248 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Orange by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

