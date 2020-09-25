Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 3,535 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

