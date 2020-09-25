Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,072 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,072 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $130,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $75,111.72.

On Friday, September 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 7,200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $443,232.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $106,584.30.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $79,722.78.

NTRA opened at $64.88 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.