David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,642.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $133,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub purchased 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub purchased 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90.
  • On Monday, August 31st, David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub purchased 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub purchased 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.
  • On Friday, August 14th, David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

