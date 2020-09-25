David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,642.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub purchased 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46.

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub purchased 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90.

On Monday, August 31st, David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub purchased 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub purchased 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

