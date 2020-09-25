Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $66,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,124,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 953,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $162,000 in W W Grainger Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $162,000 in W W Grainger Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 134,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 134,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd
Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,573 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,573 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report