Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $66,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,124,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 953,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

