Maritza Arizmendi Acquires 3,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CFO Maritza Arizmendi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $148,074.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $627.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 434,440 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 206,778 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in L Brands Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in L Brands Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in Inphi Co.
Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in Inphi Co.
Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 5,561 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust
Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 5,561 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust
Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $58,000 Position in Federated Hermes Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $58,000 Position in Federated Hermes Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report