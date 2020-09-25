Maritza Arizmendi Acquires 3,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CFO Maritza Arizmendi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $148,074.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $627.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 434,440 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 206,778 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

