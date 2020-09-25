Patrick J. Haley Sells 4,680 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Exelixis by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Exelixis by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 80,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

