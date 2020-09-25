Glenn J. Rufrano Acquires 40,000 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stock

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VER opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VER. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vereit by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

