(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

(DEN) (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $19.39. (DEN) shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 74,881 shares changing hands.

DEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of (DEN) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

(DEN) Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

