China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.95

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 1154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.0232 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,923,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

