Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.62

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.62 and last traded at C$39.87, with a volume of 64123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWEL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.75 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 49.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

