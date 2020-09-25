FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.34 and the lowest is $2.05. FedEx reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $17.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.48.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,486 shares of company stock worth $15,850,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.22 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $256.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

