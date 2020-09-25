Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €44.49 ($52.34) on Thursday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.