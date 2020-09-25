Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €44.49 ($52.34) on Thursday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Glenn J. Rufrano Acquires 40,000 Shares of Vereit Inc Stock
Glenn J. Rufrano Acquires 40,000 Shares of Vereit Inc Stock
Shares Gap Up to $18.10
Shares Gap Up to $18.10
China Petroleum & Chemical Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.95
China Petroleum & Chemical Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.95
Jamieson Wellness Hits New 1-Year High at $40.62
Jamieson Wellness Hits New 1-Year High at $40.62
FedEx Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share
FedEx Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share
Daimler Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Daimler Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report