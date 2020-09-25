$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report $3.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $11.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.67 million to $11.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $55.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($31.41).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $29.22 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

