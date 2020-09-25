Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 27.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

