Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,399 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Steven Madden by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after buying an additional 1,750,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Steven Madden by 41.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after buying an additional 1,423,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 75.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after buying an additional 1,302,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Steven Madden by 3,043.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 1,144,763 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 109.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 355,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

