Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 37.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 44.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Ryder System stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

