Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 298 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

FELE opened at $56.63 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.