Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $162,127.28. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

