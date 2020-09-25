13,256 Shares in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XCUR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exicure by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exicure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Exicure alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Exicure Inc has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Exicure Company Profile

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.