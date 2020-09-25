Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $54.41 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,001.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $578,812 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

