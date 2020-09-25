Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of WNS worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 56.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WNS by 261.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2,074.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

