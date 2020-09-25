Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.86% of Arvinas worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

