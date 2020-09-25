Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,884 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ashland Global by 122.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 601.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $69.48 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

