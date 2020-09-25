Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

