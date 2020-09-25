Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE:MED opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.78. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $184.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

