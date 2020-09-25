Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,622 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

