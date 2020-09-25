$212.53 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) will announce $212.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.51 million and the highest is $213.65 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $849.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.01 million to $851.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In related news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $45.12 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

