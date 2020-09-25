Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,181 shares of company stock worth $63,201. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

