Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of CWST opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,104 shares of company stock worth $4,189,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,082,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

