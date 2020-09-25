Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stratasys by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Stratasys by 23.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.