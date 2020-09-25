Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $66,000 Investment in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Appian by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $153,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,110 over the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

