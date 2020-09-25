Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bruker were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

