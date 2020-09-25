Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG opened at $20.72 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

