Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock valued at $130,666,769. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

