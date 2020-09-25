Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,271,849 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.83% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $131,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $149,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

