SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $13.04 on Friday. SmartFinancial Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

