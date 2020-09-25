Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

