Vanguard Group Inc. Has $131.11 Million Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,792,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,367,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 105.94% of Office Depot worth $131,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,768,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,797,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Office Depot by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 515,997 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,279,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 672,421 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 112.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,200 shares during the period.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.